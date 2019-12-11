Ed Sheeran crowned Artist of the Decade in the UK

His global hit “Shape of You” was also named song of the decade

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has been named the “UK’s Official Number 1 Artist of the Decade” after a meteoric rise to music stardom, the Official Charts Company said on Wednesday.

His global hit “Shape of You” – which spent 14 weeks as No. 1 in 2017 – was also named song of the decade.

The British four time Grammy Award winner also takes the “Official Chart Record Breaker Award” with the most no. 1 singles and albums as well as spending the most weeks – 79 – in the top spot between 2010 and 2019, the Official Charts Company, which compiles Britain’s weekly charts, added.

Previous recipients of that award include Paul McCartney and Justin Bieber.

source Reuters