Ed Sheeran hit by car!

Ed Sheeran has been knocked down by a car in London, according to reports.

The 26-year-old crooner was riding his bike when he was struck down, say pals.

Australian DJ Smallzy has been told that Ed he has broken his arm – putting his upcoming tour plans in jeopardy.

It appears that the incident happened this morning when Ed was cycling down a London street.

He’s due to play a host of tour dates in Asia over the next couple of weeks, which may well be cancelled if he’s unable to perform with a broken arm.

Ed’s first date is scheduled for October 22 in Taipei, followed by appearances in Osaka, Seoul in South Korea, Tokyo in Japan, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Indonesia and Singapore, before moving on to Malaysia and Thailand in November.

