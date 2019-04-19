Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber and Leonardo DiCaprio are some of the celebs in music video “Earth” (video)

Lil Dicky’s new song ‘Earth’ features thirty of the biggest names in the world playing different animals, including Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber and Leonardo DiCaprio.

‘Earth’ is probably the biggest collaboration the world has ever seen, with a huge number of stars featuring on the track.

The new song from Lil Dicky follows last year’s Number 1 song ‘Freaky Friday’, which featured the likes of Chris Brown, DJ Khaled, Ed Sheeran and a surprise appearance from model Kendall Jenner.

Lil Dicky – whose real name is David Andrew Burd – is a 31-year-old American rapper and comedian who has been behind a bunch of viral, comedy tracks over the years.

‘Earth’ is an environmental awareness song, with the different artists taking on the roles of different animals in the song.

Every celebrity featured in Lil Dicky’s ‘Earth’:

Justin Bieber

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Zac Brown

Brendon Urie

Miley Cyrus

Wiz Khalifa

Snoop Dogg

Kevin Hart

Adam Levine

Shawn Mendes