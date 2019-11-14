Eddie Murphy told Whitney Houston it’d be “a mistake” to marry Bobby Brown hours before wedding

Houston was always “interested” in the Beverly Hills Cop star but because he was so “elusive,” she decided to enter into a relationship with Brown

Eddie Murphy tried to stop Whitney Houston from marrying R&B artist Bobby Brown, the late singer’s best friend has claimed.

In her upcoming book A Song for You: My Life With Whitney Houston, Robyn Crawford claimed that the I Will Always Love You was always “interested” in the Beverly Hills Cop star but because he was so “elusive,” she decided to enter into a relationship with Brown.

In an excerpt published by People, she goes on to recall how Murphy was supposed to visit Houston’s New Jersey mansion one evening in the late 1980s and The Bodyguard actress pulled out all the stops to impress the comedian.

“One day when Eddie was supposed to come for dinner, I caught a glimpse of Whitney. She was wearing a black dress and low-heeled slingbacks,” Crawford, who has also written about her intimate relationship with the star, wrote. “For a moment, I thought ‘Boy, I wish she was doing that for me.'”

But Houston, who died in 2012, was left devastated when Murphy “never showed up.” So it came as a shock to her – and everyone close to her – when he called her up on the morning of her and Brown’s wedding in July 1992 to say “she was making a mistake.”

