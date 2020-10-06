Eddie Van Halen, guitar legend, dies at 65

His death was announced in a Twitter post by his son

Eddie Van Halen, the guitarist, and songwriter who helped give the radio-rock band Van Halen its name and sound died Tuesday after a battle with cancer. He was 65.

His death was announced by his son, Wolf Van Halen, on Twitter.

“I can’t believe I’m having to write this,” the statement said, “but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift.”

also read

Trump calls for repeal of Section 230, after Facebook and Twitter censor his Covid-19 comment