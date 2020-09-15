Eerie footage shows iconic Golden Gate Bridge shrouded in orange glow from fires (video)

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: September 15, 2020

Startling footage from San Francisco shows the city bathed in a deep orange light and smoke, as nearby wildfires continue to ravage the state of California.

A local resident filmed a journey over the northern California city’s iconic Golden Gate Bridge, which can be seen shrouded in smoke from the fires.

The sky took on the unusual hue because light was being filtered through the smoke, regional air district meteorologist Jarrett Claiborne said in a video shared on the Bay Area Air District’s Twitter page.

He added: “It looks like the scene from a movie. When we have particles in the air they can act as filters and can ‘scatter’ certain colours out.

Wildfires continue to rage across the U.S. West Coast and have burned roughly 3.2 million acres in California, an area larger than the State of Connecticut.

 

