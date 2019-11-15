Egypt boosts ties with Syria

At the invitation of the Egyptian Bar Association, the Permanent Office of the Arab Lawyers Union held Oct. 27 an emergency session in Egypt

The Egyptian parliament has not stopped taking measures in support of Syria since Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria Oct. 9. Egypt’s parliamentary Arab Affairs Committee condemned in a statement Nov. 4 “the Turkish aggression on Syrian territory.”

The parliament did not only support Syria in its statements. At the invitation of the Arab Affairs Committee, it hosted Oct. 20 Syrian Ambassador to Egypt Bassam Darwish and his delegation, who were given a standing ovation at the plenary session.

Moreover, a delegation of the National Progressive Unionist Party, a leftist party, made a visit Oct. 23 to the Syrian Embassy to voice Egypt’s support for Syria against Turkey.

At the invitation of the Egyptian Bar Association, the Permanent Office of the Arab Lawyers Union held Oct. 27 an emergency session in Egypt, in the presence of Darwish. The participants called for Syria’s return to the Arab League, the support for the Syrian Arab Armed Forces and for a boycott of all Turkish goods.

