Egypt just unveiled the first restaurant at the Great Pyramids ever

Egypt has added a modern upgrades to its historic Great Pyramids of Giza and Great Sphinx tourist sites by opening a new restaurant and unveiling a fleet of electric buses amid the coronavirus pandemic that has tanked the country’s tourism levels, Reuters reported.
According to a report by the World Travel and Tourism Council released in June, of all the African countries, Egypt accounted for the majority of travel and tourism-related contributions to the region’s GDP, totaling around $29.5 billion in 2019. It’s therefore no surprise that the country started reporting monthly losses of about $1 billion following coronavirus-related shutdowns in March, according to a report by Reuters.
Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 9 Pyramids Lounge restaurant — which is a part of the country’s efforts to develop around the famed tourist site— was officially unveiled on October 20.
Tourists have already started visiting the restaurant, Egypt Independent reported.
