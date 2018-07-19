Egypt to open 2,000 year old tomb and the “netizens” fear an apocalypse will ensue!

Egyptian archaeologists have discovered a massive 2,000-year-old sealed tomb and now they want to open it to see what (or who) is inside – much to the horror of easily-spooked tweeters.

The black granite sarcophagus was uncovered in a tomb deep beneath the Egyptian city of Alexandria in early July. It’s believed to be the largest sarcophagus ever discovered in Alexandria, at 9ft long, 5ft wide and 6ft deep, says Mostafa Waziri, general secretary of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities.

The sarcophagus discovery, while intriguing, has raised many questions about why a person would require such a large tomb, what artifacts it could be hiding, and what opening the vault could unleash.

Interestingly, the sarcophagus is also covered in a thick layer of mortar, suggesting it has not been opened since the Ptolemaic period to which it dates back – between 305BC and 30BC. That means whatever is inside; a person, jewelry, clothing and anything else, would still be intact. And that was a fact not well received by some very alarmed netizens.

Egypt after opening that mysterious Black Sarcophagus pic.twitter.com/GQfIX2Tn0U — F.A.C. (@ROTLD_2) July 17, 2018

This is probably fine, and definitely not the thing that happens right before the foolhardy archaeologists ignore the ancient prophesy and unleash our doom.https://t.co/PTmcZfkT8H — Robert McNees (@mcnees) July 11, 2018

They found this black granite sarcophagus in Alexandria and that’s really cool and all but if the movies have taught me anything…guys…don’t open that. Just don’t. Leave it alone. pic.twitter.com/l770a8hT3T — Catherynne Valente (@catvalente) July 12, 2018

If we’ve learned anything from every Mummy movie of the last 100 years, its that this sarcophagus must not be opened. https://t.co/aLuliTBBlb — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) July 11, 2018