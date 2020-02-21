Egyptian queen Nefertiti’s chamber might have been discovered

The scientists’ findings were presented to Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities

Researchers may have discovered a hidden chamber in the tomb of Tutankhamun, reigniting a centuries-old theory about the true final resting place of Egyptian queen Nefertiti.

A team of archaeologists, led by former Egyptian minister of antiquities Mamdouh Eldamaty, turned to ground-penetrating radar technology to analyze the area surrounding Tutankhamun’s 3,400-year-old tomb in Egypt’s Valley of the Kings. They detected evidence of an unknown corridor metres away from the Pharaoh’s burial chamber that led to a 32-foot-wide chamber.

The scientists’ findings were presented to Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities earlier this month and collected in an unpublished report obtained by the journal Nature, which first reported the story.

source