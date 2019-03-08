Egypt’s defence minister discusses military cooperation with Greek counterpart

The Greek minister said his country shared similar viewpoints with Egypt regarding the challenges threatening international security & peace

Egypt’s Defence Minister Mohamed Zaki discussed with his Greek counterpart Evangelos Apostolakis ways of boosting military cooperation between Egypt and Greece on Thursday, Egyptian Armed Forces said.

The talks between Zaki and Apostolakis, who is currently visiting Cairo, tackled the latest regional and international developments and their impact on security and stability in the Middle East.

Zaki expressed hopes that the coming period will witness more cooperation with Greece in the security and military domains.

The Greek minister said his country shared similar viewpoints with Egypt regarding the challenges threatening international security and peace.

Egyptian Armed Forces’ Chief-of-Staff Mohamed Farid attended the talks.

Source: ahram