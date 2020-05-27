Eirini in a bikini and a look that will bewitch you (photo)

She is in a summer mood

The winner of last year’s “Greece’s Next Top Model”, brunette beauty Eirini Kazarian slipped into a hot black bikini recently showing off her summer vibes.

Her post, as expected was received with great delight by her over 200K Instagram followers who “smashed” the heart icon.

Despite the bad spell of weather Greece is going through lately, the Mediterranean beauty continued posting summery pics accompanied by her utterly enchanting look…

The way Eirini poses for the camera and uses her look is truly captivating…

View this post on Instagram Rainy days be like.. A post shared by Noune Eirini Kazarian (@nounekazaryan) on May 26, 2020 at 4:33am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noune Eirini Kazarian (@nounekazaryan) on May 25, 2020 at 8:31am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noune Eirini Kazarian (@nounekazaryan) on May 6, 2020 at 3:18am PDT