Eirini Kazarian sends fans crazy in her micro-bikini (photos)

June has gone and temperatures are expected to significantly rise in July, with a mini-heatwave already forecast by the Hellenic National Meteorological Service over the next days. Last year’s winner of “Greece’s Next Top Model”, Irene Kazarian, decided to take advantage of the perfect weather and cool off by taking a dip in the sea.

The model decided to relax by going for a swim and enjoying a boat ride, while in her last post she really caused her fans to go crazy on Instagram, as she slipped into a tiny “hot” gold bikini, which showed off her statuesque and flawless body. Her 200K+ Instagram followers bombarded her photos with hundreds of likes and positive comments.

