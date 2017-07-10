Eirini Papadopoulou flaunts tropical tan (photo)

Related
Former player of reality TV show “Survivor”, which registered record ratings, Eirini Papadopoulou, is enjoying her summer holidays and it shows. The sexy singer has managed to get a beautiful tropical tan. Eirini shared a photo with her Instagram followers showing off her incredible body and tan.
👙 ☀️🏖😎 #summer2017 #beautifulgreece☀️💙 #thankful🙏🏼 @eirini_papadopoulou #EiriniPapadopoulou #PanikPlatinum #PanikEntertainmentGroup #saftinnapas #sautinnapas #s_autin_na_pas #σαυτηνναπας #σαυτήνναπας #σ_αυτην_να_πας #σ_αυτήν_να_πας #eirini_papadopoulou #papadopoulou_eirini #eirinipapadopoulou #papadopouloueirini #papadopoulou #irini_papadopoulou #irinipapadopoulou #ειρήνη_παπαδοπούλου #παπαδοπούλου_ειρήνη #ειρήνηπαπαδοπούλου #παπαδοπούλουειρήνη #παπαδοπούλου