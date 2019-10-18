El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid cancelled amid fears of protests

Next weekend’s El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Nou Camp has been cancelled, the Royal Spanish Football Federation has confirmed.

The game – which reaches an audience of around 650m people globally – was due to be played on October 26 but has now been moved over worries that it will be used as a platform for protests against this week’s Spanish Supreme Court sentencing of nine Catalan separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in prison for their part in the 2017 declaration of independence.

Barcelona and Real Madrid must now agree on another date for the game, along with the Spanish Football Federation and La Liga.