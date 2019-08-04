Elderly woman’s body found partially eaten by dog

An elderly Michigan woman who died of natural causes last year was reportedly found weeks later, eaten by rats and her dog in a cluttered, filthy home.

Sally Honeycheck, 80, died last November while sitting in a lawn chair in the kitchen of her Detroit home. Weeks later, her cousin Linda Kajma not only discovered Honeycheck’s decaying body but found that the elder secretly lived in a hoarded home, covered in years worth of garbage and feces, according to an in-depth feature by the Detroit Free Press.

Honeycheck’s pet rottweiler was reportedly found deceased in a neighboring room. Kajma told the news outlet that she initially mistook Honeycheck’s body for a Halloween decoration.

