Electric & hybrid cars rally in Thessaloniki

The 11th Hi-Tech EKO Mobility Rally, an electric and hybrid car rally, will be held in Thessaloniki on Saturday and Sunday. The event is organized every year by the Institute of Electric Cars.

The emeritus president of the Institute Dionyssis Negas stated to Athens-Macedonian News Agency that a Tesla S 90D from Italy will be among the participants while a total of 10 electric and six hybrid cars will participate in the rally.

The rally will start on Saturday at 15:00 in front of Thessaloniki’s White Tower and the vehicles will have to cover a total of 250km in the city and its outskirts. The finish is scheduled to take place in front of Thessaloniki City Hall at 18:00 on Sunday.

Source: thegreekobserver