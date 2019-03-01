Eleftherios Venizelos Airport: 1,3 million passengers in February

With passenger traffic rising to double the figure for both international traffic and domestic passengers, the Athens International Airport “Eleftherios Venizelos” saw growth in February.

In particular, for the second month of the year, the passenger traffic of the airport increased by 11,3% reaching 1.3 million passengers. Both domestic and international passengers rose dynamically by 10,8% and 11,5% respectively.

Overall, in the first two months of the year, the airport’s traffic reached 2,7 million passengers, recording an increase of 9,8%. Passenger traffic both domestically and international demonstrated a dynamic growth of 9,3% and 10% respectively.

The number of flights to Athens International Airport during the first two months of 2019 stood at 25,851 an increase of 9,5%. Domestic flights increased significantly compared with 2017 (+15,7%), while international flights showed a healthy increase of 5,3%.

Stefania Souki