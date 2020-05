Social media personality and TV presenter Elena Kremlidou was hosted by “Myges” on Ant-1 TV’s “The 2Night Show” and was asked by the three hosts to fake an orgasm.

The panel of Fanis Lambropoulos, Nikos Raptis and Thanassis Passas asked her some racy questions, but the … best bit of the “inquisition” was kept for the end.

The three “investigators” asked her to pretend to act out an orgasm, as Eleni Foureira had done a few months ago, in order to decide which one did better.