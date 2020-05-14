Eleni Foureira in tiny bikini (photo)

Explosive singer Eleni Foureira is melting the hearts of her male fans, as she slipped into a tiny-wee bikini and posted her photo on Instagram.

Eleni Foureira, is currently across the pond, in Los Angeles, but keeps in touch with her fans via Instagram.

Posting photos and stories from her daily life, the sexy singer recently posed in a tiny bikini, leaving everyone with their mouths open. Her incredible figure, her curves, her gaze, drove her over 1m followers crazy.

also read

Alexandra Panagiotarou came straight out of men’s dreamworld (photos)

Stunningly sexy “Griega” Denia, is a household name on Mexican TV (photos)

Hot Amanda Trivizas in bed with L.A Galaxy player Jonathan dos Santos