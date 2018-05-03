Eleni Fureira does the nationalist Albanian sign at Eurovision! (photo)

In a move that is bound to cause some furore, Eleni Foureira, the Greek singer who will represent Cyprus in the upcoming Eurovision song contest took part in a photo opportunity with Albania’s representative Eugent Bushpepa where they made the nationalistic sign of the Greater Albania. The Albanian singer later posted the photo on his Instagram profile commenting: “She’ll literally light up the ESC stage!!! @foureira you rock girl!!?”. The sign of the double eagle is considered a symbol of Albanian nationalism and is associated with territorial claims against Albania’s neighbouring nations in the Balkans, including Greece.