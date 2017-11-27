Elephants can be the timid and calmest creatures when not provoked. But this video reminds us that if for some reason they are in the wrong mood, they can be a nightmare. The video shows the creature disturbed when a tourist attempts to take a photo from up close. The giant mammal suddenly “snaps” and tramples the man to death. The tragic incident was recorded in India by another tourist who could not believe his eyes.
Elephant tramples man to death! (warning: graphic video!)
Incident occurred in India