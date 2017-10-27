Ellen DeGeneres faces backlash following ogling Katy Perry birthday Tweet

Some slammed the tweet as ill-timed and tone deaf in the wake of recent sexual harassment claims

In post-Harvey Weinstein America it appears no one is safe… not even Ellen DeGeneres.

DeGeneres caused a stir of disapproval on social media after wishing singer Katy Perry a happy birthday Wednesday. The tweet showcased a well-traveled photo of DeGeneres ogling Perry’s bosom at the 55th Grammy Awards.

Happy birthday, @KatyPerry! It’s time to bring out the big balloons! pic.twitter.com/w84DMphK3V — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 25, 2017

The tweet read “Happy Birthday @KatyPerry! It’s time to bring out the big balloons.” It showed DeGeneres gasping over Perry’s cleavage, wearing her iconic mint green Gucci dress at the 2013 Grammy Awards. Some slammed the tweet as ill-timed and tone deaf in the wake of recent sexual harassment claims that in recent days have dogged everyone from Weinstein to former President George H.W. Bush to former NBC News analyst Mark Halperin. DeGeneres was one of the many celebs who spoke out following the Weinstein scandal, tweeting #metoo, a movement used to rally again sexual assault and harassment. Actor Michael Rapaport was among several who tweeted disapproval, suggesting the backlash would have been more intense had a man made a similar remark.

Imagine if Cam Newton or any other Man sent out this tweet & photo. pic.twitter.com/7fvRGg9lgZ — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) October 25, 2017

If a man posted this she would be saying how horrible it was, regardless of whether Katy was offended or not. Such hypocrisy. — TJ (@tj_gosselin) October 26, 2017

DeGeneres has not yet responded to the criticism.

Source: nbcboston.com