Ellie Gonsalves: Sexy babe & a true “Wildlife Warrior” (10 photos)

Ellie Gonsalves has an otherworldly body.
Ellie Gonsalves is an Australian model, actress, ambassador and Wildlife Warrior.
She has also started her acting career, so apparently, we will be seeing more of her!
Ellie’s social media following of 5 million+ people across her channels.
But she is so much more than that. She is a global ambassador for the Steve Irwin Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors charity alongside Bindi Irwin, Olivia Newton-John and Justin Timberlake.
I like to eat my tacos over a Tortilla. That way when stuff falls out, BOOM, another taco ? ?
Did you know the ocean gets its saltiness from the tears of misunderstood sharks who just wanna cuddle? ? @revolve // wearing @kendallandkylie ? @hislaboratory
Sometimes all you need in life is a badass attitude and a bikini ?? @thebodybyellie workout program/eating plan in bio ? @megbatphoto Bikini: @revolve
Happy internationalwomensday ❤ They make my world go round. “Here’s to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them.”
Ever since I saw his (@yutsai88) first campaign with Guess years ago, I said to myself, I’m going to work with that photographer.. and it’s going to be with @Guess. To now being able to share with you all the incredible finished product that his photogness (like your Royal Highness ?) @yutsai88 and the brilliant team produced blows my mind! Take away: if you have a dream, if you have something you want to do, do everything in your power to get there and attract it. Believe in yourself and what you are capable of.. and don’t let anyone ever tell you that you’re not good enough, not talented enough or smart enough. Be you, be the person YOU love and everyone else will fall in love with that and you will attract the people and things you want and deserve in your life.. oh and WORK YO ? HARD. ? Thankyou to this talented team & @flauntmagazine — photographer @yutsai88 // hair @ryanrichman // makeup @kathyjeung // nails @lpwnails // producer @tjswearingen & @paulmarciano for having such a unique eye for creating something fresh and special.
Filming interviews for @thebodybyellie today so I thought this post was appropriate to get some Body By Ellie motivation going ??? #BodyByEllie