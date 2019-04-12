Ellie Gonsalves the babe of the day! (10 hot photos)

Born in Brisbane, Australia, Ellie Gonsalves spent her childhood climbing trees, playing sports and riding horses.

​Ellie has been on the cover of numerous magazines, worked with notable international labels, starred in a coconut water commercial, hosted a popular TV show named JETPACK Nation and also designed her own limited-edition swimwear collection, which gained international acclaim.

That’s the info we found on her.

However, what we would like to keep about her is that she is hot as Hell! As simple as that…..

​