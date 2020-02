Elon Musk is getting richer faster than any other billionaire in 2020

Musk has added $13.5 billion to his net worth this year by Monday

Tesla Inc. founder and chief executive officer Elon Musk is getting richer faster than any other billionaire in 2020 so far.

Musk has added $13.5 billion to his net worth this year by Monday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The second-in-line Jeff Bezos, the Amazon.com Inc.

CEO, has added $9.05 billion.

The 48-year old started the year at number 35 on the list, according to Bloomberg, and is now the 22nd richest person in the world with a net worth of $41 billion.

