Elon Musk says he’s “fired up” as SpaceX steps toward crewed flights (video)

Elon Musk’s SpaceX rocket company passed a crucial safety test Sunday, clearing its last major hurdle to a historic first crewed flight for NASA, possibly in the first half this year.

“I’m super fired up, this is great,” Musk said at a press conference with NASA and SpaceX representatives following the test.

“It appears probable that the first crewed launch could occur in the second quarter.”

Sources: yahoo, Bloomberg