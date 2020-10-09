Elon Musk says Starlink now has enough satellites in orbit to launch a public beta of its high-speed internet service

Starlink’s goal is to put a constellation of satellites into orbit that can beam high-speed internet to remote parts of Earth

Elon Musk‘s goal of beaming high-speed internet to remote parts of Earth using orbiting satellites just got a step closer to reality.

SpaceX on Tuesday launched a batch of 60 Starlink satellites, bringing the total number in orbit to more than 700, according to Ars Technica. Musk, SpaceX’s CEO, said this was enough for a public beta.

“Once these satellites reach their target position, we will be able to roll out a fairly wide public beta in northern US & hopefully southern Canada,” he tweeted after the launch.

This beta would include the Detroit metro area and Ann Arbor, Michigan, he said in response to a question.

“Other countries to follow as soon as we receive regulatory approval,” he added.

Deployment of 60 Starlink satellites confirmed pic.twitter.com/x83OvjB4Pa — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 6, 2020

Musk did not say exactly when the satellites were expected to reach their “target position,” and Jonathan McDowell, an astrophysicist at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, told Ars Technica that they might not be in place until February.

Read more: Business Insider