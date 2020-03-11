Elon Musk’s Battery Farm is an undeniable success

More than two years after winning an electricity bet, Elon Musk’s resulting Australian solar and wind farm is an almost total success . The facility powers rural South Australia, whose population density falls between Wyoming and Alaska, the two least dense U.S. states.

In 2016, South Australia experienced a near total blackout after “an apocalyptic storm— involving 80,000 lightning strikes and at least two tornadoes,” Vox explains . In the aftermath, a Conservative politician blamed the push for renewable energy for the extent of the blackouts.

For those even passingly familiar with Musk and Tesla’s online presence, the rest won’t be surprising. The head of batteries at Tesla said he was sure the company could do better, an Australian billionaire asked if he was serious, and Musk jumped in to promise his team was.

