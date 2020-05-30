Elon Musk’s second attempt to write space history (Watch Live)

The first attempt, last Wednesday, was postponed due to weather conditions

Entrepreneur Elon Musk’s SpaceX company will attempt for the second time in the evening to complete the first manned space mission from American soil in ten years.

The first attempt, last Wednesday, was postponed due to weather conditions.

Mission officials canceled the countdown just 17 minutes before the Falcon 9 rocket’s engines ignited at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Meteorological forecasts are not ideal for today either.

Mission officials will decide whether to launch the missile sooner rather than later, in order not to strain the missile and crew.

See Also:

George Floyd case: Second dead by gunfire during the riots