Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starship successfully lands before exploding in flames (video)

Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starship has completed its first vertical landing, only to explode minutes after the successful touchdown. The prototype, called SN10, was the third Starship to run a high-altitude flight test, but only the first to nail the landing. Two other prototypes, the SN8 and SN9, both met fiery ends after crashing into the ground during test flights in recent months.

The launch at Boca Chica, Texas, was streamed live by SpaceX, but its broadcast ended before the explosion. In the stream, the full-scale prototype soared more than 10 kilometres into the air, descending horizontally and then flipping upright to land. SpaceX commentator John Insprucker declared: “Third time’s a charm, as the saying goes” as the ship touched back down to Earth.

more at abc.net.au