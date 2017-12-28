Elsa Hosk working out in steamy video! (video)

Christmas might be over, but LOVE magazine is continuing to celebrate the festive season with more saucy advent calendar videos.

Behind the ‘door’ for Thursday is Swedish model and Victoria’s Secret beauty Elsa Hosk.

And the 29-year-old blonde bombshell certainly looks like a gift to the world as she cavorts for the cameras.

Elsa has dressed up in some sexy lingerie to do a gruelling kettle bell workout – what else!

With her hair delicately coiled into curls and make-up including a seductive red lipstick, the beauty is ready to work up a sweat.

The camera goes in close as the model squats, lifts, stretches and swings her way through her routine.

Fingers are nibbled, bottoms are spanked, and chests are rubbed in the titillating video.

And no one is a bigger fan of the video than Elsa herself!

“The Love advent calendar is by far the most fun, sexy, silly calendar in the world!” the model gushed.

“Everyone is always looks sooo fire!!!” she added.

