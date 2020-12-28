ELTA Courier services suspended until January 8th

The delivery service has been overwhelmed due to large volumes as a result of the lockdown measures

The Hellenic Post Courier service (ELTA Couriers) will be suspended in Attica until Friday, January 8th, 2021, effective Monday due to its inability to deliver a large volume of products during the holiday season.

As the company officially announced, delivery of parcels and packages will be stopped from Monday, December 28 until Friday, January 8, 2021, in order to normalise the operation of the network and return to the normal time levels of shipments.

According to OPEN TV, deliveries of parcels are carried out as per normal in areas outside the Attica basin.

