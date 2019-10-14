Elton John says Michael Jackson “couldn’t cope with adult company” in new book

“He was just the most adorable kid you could imagine. But at some point in the intervening years, he started sequestering himself away from the world”

Elton John has recalled an incident where he found Michael Jackson playing video games with the 11-year-old son of his housekeeper, after inviting him to a dinner party with his future husband David Furnish.

John wrote about the event in his first memoir, Me, which is released on 15 October.

In the book, John explains that one of his guests was Jackson’s psychiatrist, and Jackson happened to be in England at the time.

Jackson, whom John first met when the late “King of Pop” was 14 years old, ended up attending the party as well, which John had arranged so Furnish could meet his mother.

“I’d known Michael since he was 13 or 14,” John writes, explaining that they met after one of his shows in Philadelphia. “Elizabeth Taylor had turned up on the Starship with him in tow. He was just the most adorable kid you could imagine. But at some point in the intervening years, he started sequestering himself away from the world, and away from reality the way Elvis Presley did.”

Read more HERE