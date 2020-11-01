Emergency Covid-19 plan implemented in Thessaloniki

Minister of Health Vassilis Kikilias announced an emergency plan for Thessaloniki was implemented as a statement said by the Ministry of Health.

According to the plan that has already been implemented, 43 new ICU-COVID beds were secured in order to increase the capacity of the National Health System (NHS) in Thessaloniki.

More specifically, 8 ICU-COVID beds are added to the General Hospital “Agios Pavlos”, 10 beds to the General Hospital “G. Gennimatas “, 10 beds at PGNTH AHEPA, 4 beds at 424 Military Hospital, 6 beds at GNTH” G. Papanikolaou “and 5 beds at the General Hospital of Halkidiki.

Mr. Kikilias will inform the competent heads of the parliamentary parties, tomorrow Monday, November 2 at 14:00, at the Ministry of Health.

Professor Charalambos Gogos stated today that “in Thessaloniki, things are bad, in Athens things are problematic”.

In fact, according to sources, the Ministry of Health and NATIONAL CENTER FOR EMERGENCY ASSISTANCE – EKAB are preparing an air transport plan in order to transfer covid patients from Thessaloniki to Athens by helicopter within a week, where the situation is marginally better.

The explosive dimensions of the spread of the coronavirus in Thessaloniki are reflected in the 540 cases that were confirmed on Saturday in the area. About one in three of the total 1,690 new cases were detected in the Thessaloniki regional unit.

Yesterday, rapid tests were held on the beach of the city, the result of which showed that the positivity index reached 7.4%, while at the national level, on Tuesday, the same index was at 4.4%. The index is the percentage of positives on the tests performed.

Thessaloniki is in the “red” from this morning and the strict restrictive measures that have been set for the areas in local lockdown apply.