Emily Addison: A -sexy-class of her own! (hot photos)

Emily Addison was born on May 31, 1984 in Johnson City, Tennessee, USA.

Emily started her career in the adult entertainment industry in 2004 and she is really naughty… Like REALLY naughty!

So it is no surprise she is highly thought of in her industry.

I mean, she was a “Best Boobs – Fan Award” nominee, for crying out loud… This must count for something, right?