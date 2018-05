She no stranger to flaunting her enviable assets in sultry posts for social media.

And Emily Ratajkowski was at it again on Tuesday, appearing nearly naked in her latest Instagram post.

Posing topless in a G-string swimsuit from her line Inamorata, the 26-year-old I Feel Pretty actress ensured all eyes were on her.

Emily showcased her toned physique in the racy printed suit that featured an incredibly low back.

source: dailymail.co.uk