Emily Ratajkowski gets married after only a few weeks of dating! (photos)

Emily Ratajkowski announced she’s now a married woman on her Instagram story this afternoon. “Sooo, I have a surprise, I got married today,” she wrote in a string of photos.

The 26-year-old tied the knot today in a New York City Courthouse, a source confirmed to BAZAAR.com. TMZ identifies her new husband as actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, her boyfriend of just a few weeks. The ceremony was so private, only a few of her and her hubby’s friends were present (including meme king The Fat Jewish).

The newlyweds were seen at NYC’s City Hall today. The photos remain scant for now, but Ratakjowski shared a slight glimpse from her big day on social media. The bride skipped wearing white altogether and wore a burnt yellow suit with a black wide-brim hat and veil. Meanwhile, the groom opted for a light blue blazer, black shirt, sunglasses and gold rings.

