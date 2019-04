Dressed in a white Inamorta bikini, black leather corset, and a pair of embellished black bunny ears on top of her pastel pink hair, Emily Ratajkowski hopped and posed around in a sultry video to get on-theme for Easter.

In the black and white clip, EmRata gets flirtatious with a stuffed Easter bunny; she dances on it, sits on its lap, and makes faces at the camera. The model was feeling herself during this photoshoot if her social media pictures are any indication.

bad bunny bts Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) στις 21 Απρ, 2019 στις 2:04 μμ PDT