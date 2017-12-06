Emily Ratajkowski “playing” with…her food! (SPICY VIDEO-PHOTOS) Dec, 06 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom There she goes again! RelatedEmily Ratajkowski promotes her own bikini line & you need… 10 sexiest teachers in the world! (video-photos) God created Emily, who “rules” the bikini! (photos) An applause from the First Lady Melania Trump to Emily… Hot Emily and her sensual dance (video) Emily Ratajkowski is doing everything in her powers to drive men insane! The hot model felt…”hungry” apparently and she likes spaghetti. What she did with the spaghetti she was served, however, is a different story!… Tags With: beautifulbuttscelebritychickEmily Ratajkowskifamousfoodhotmodelnaughtypastaphotospornracyraunchysexsexysizzlingsluttyspicysteamingtitsvideowomen