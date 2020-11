She wrote in her caption: “20 weeks. getting to know my new body.”

Proud mother-to-be, Emily Ratajkowski took to Instagram to share these photos of herself posing completely nude to showcase her baby bump at 5-months.

The American model/actress, 29, who is expecting her first child with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, revealed the pregnancy news in the special digital issue for the Vogue magazine.