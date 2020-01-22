Emily Ratajkowski pours out of bikini in latest beach pic (photos)

Emily Ratajkowski is known for her bikini body but her latest beach snap is sending temperatures through the roof. The 28-year-old model and swimsuit mogul showcased her unbelievable curves in a leopard swimsuit that could barely contain her curves. Strapping into the revealing string bikini, the “Gone Girl” actress definitely blurred the lines between beachwear and bedroom bliss. Stuffing her voluptuous body into the teeny tiny suit, Emily Ratajkowski looked like she came close to popping out of her bikini top.

Posing on her knees while sitting on a beach towel near the ocean in the throwback snap, the gorgeous model let her tanned skin glow in the sunshine. Sharing the picture with her brown hair flowing in the wind, Emily Ratajkowski declared, “Miss u summer.” Her latest warm weather post comes just days after she made jaws drop by showing off her bodacious body while sharing 25 never-before-seen bikini pictures. Showing off her flat stomach and plumped backside, Emily Ratajkowski’s snaps were so hot one fan questioned if she was trying to “destroy humanity.”

The proud feminist put followers in cardiac arrest when she hit fans with the sizzling shots from a photoshoot with her swimsuit line, Inamorata, over the weekend. She also showed off what she considered to be the worst of the negatives from her shoot and spoiler, she looked amazing in every single snap. Besides missing summer and sharing hot photos of her endless curves, her husband’s birthday is also on her agenda. Emily Ratajkowski shared some sweet photos while paying tribute to Sebastian Bear-McClard on his special day.