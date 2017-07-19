Emily Ratajkowski shows off boobs in new magazine cover (photos)

Related
Emily Ratajkowski said her big boobs have kept her from landing jobs in the fashion industry, but Allure magazine clearly didn’t have a problem with them.
The beautiful brunette will appear on the cover of the mag’s August issue, and judging from the photos that have been released so far, Ratajkowski flaunted those curves she recently complained about. “It really bothers me that people are so offended by breast,” she told Allure. “That’s when I realized how f**ked our culture is,” she continued. “When we see breasts, we don’t think of beauty and femininity. We think of vulgar, oversexualized images.”
