Emily Ratajkowski told to put on bra at protest against Brett Kavanaugh (photo)

Model and Emily Ratajkowski joined about 300 others on Thursday to protest the nomination of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who has been accused of multiple counts of sexual assault.

Holding a sign that read: ‘Respect female existence or expect our resistance’, the 27-year-old helped storm the atrium of a senate office building before being arrested.

Ratajkowski shared news of her arrest on Twitter, accompanied by a picture of herself at the rally.

‘Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault,’ she captioned the image.

‘Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power.’

