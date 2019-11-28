Emmanuel Macron has an algorithm for taking control of Europe

The model includes analysis of the impact of stopping new countries joining the EU, restricting rights to passport-free travel and cooperation on defense

In a minimalist office in downtown Paris, Emmanuel Macron’s aides have spent months calculating which of their boss’s ideas are going to upset his allies the most.

Beneath retro election posters on bare white walls, the advisers run the numbers on what will enrage the Germans most, what can be done most cheaply, and what will grab him the most attention, according to a person familiar with the work.

The model includes analysis of the impact of stopping new countries joining the EU, restricting rights to passport-free travel and cooperation on defense. Add in a provocative warning about the failings of NATO and out comes phase two of Macron’s plan to remake the European Union.

Two and a half years after demolishing the French establishment to sweep into the Elysee Palace, the 41-year-old president is seeking to cement his position as the EU’s pre-eminent leader. Frustrated in his efforts to coax German Chancellor Angela Merkel into action, he’s striking out alone and part of the grand plan is to break things along the way.

