Emmy award winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus reveals she has breast cancer

Julia Louis-Dreyfus should still be on a high after her record-breaking Emmy win earlier this month, but she’s dealing with the sobering reality of breast cancer.

The Veep star — who earned her sixth consecutive win for her role as ex-president Selina Meyer on Sept. 17 — shared her diagnosis Thursday on social media. “1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” Louis-Dreyfus, 56, wrote. “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.” A rep for HBO told the Hollywood Reporter that the actress “received her diagnosis the day after the Emmys.”

source: yahoo.com