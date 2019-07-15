Emmy Nominations 2019: See the Full List of Nominees for TV’s Big Night

Which small-screen stars wowed the industry this year?
The nominations for the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday, officially kicking off this year’s awards season. Actors D’arcy Carden (The Good Place) and Ken Jeong (Crazy Rich Asians) announced the list of award hopefuls.
Read the full list here:
Outstanding Comedy Series
Barry
Fleabag
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Russian Doll
Schitt’s Creek
Veep
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us
