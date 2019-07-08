Emotional moment as Mitsotakis embraces his children after swearing-in

His family accompanied him to the Presidential Palace

A touching moment during the swearing-in of Kyriakos Mitsotakis as Greece’s new Prime Minister occurred after the official ceremony was completed when Mr. Mitsotakis embraced his three children who had accompanied their father to the Presidential Palace.

After the new Prime Minister first signed the swearing-in protocol, he approached the three children and his wife whom he embraced.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis first hugged wife Mareva Grabovski, then Daphne, his younger daughter, and then his two older children, Constantine and Sophia.