Emotional moments as Ariana Grande visits injured fans at hospital (photos)

US pop star Ariana Grande visited young fans injured in the suicide bombing on Friday night.

The singer shared a picture of herself and a youngster in her hospital bed with her 107 million Instagram followers, captioned simply with a heart.

Other pictures from her visit to the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital show her hugging youngsters on the ward, with one father left in tears by the visit.

It comes ahead of Grande’s all-star benefit concert on Sunday, less than two weeks after the bombing at her gig in Manchester which killed 22 people and injured dozens more.

Peter Mann, whose daughter Jaden was injured in the attack, posted several photos of Grande and the youngster on Facebook.

He wrote: “This means more to us than all the amazing things people have done this week. when your daughter asks after her 2nd operation is ariana ok?

“So happy she came i could burst! Never seen jaden so happy! even cried again myself.”

The singer was also photographed with nurses at the hospital and dozens of other patients including 14-year-old Evie Mills, who was visited by the Queen in the same hospital days after the attack.

