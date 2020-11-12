Employment Rates Fall Across Europe (infographic)

Employment figures published by Eurostat today reveal the extent to which the coronavirus pandemic has affected the jobs across the continent as of Q2. As this infographic shows, Estonia is one of the hardest-hit countries in this regard – recording a fall of almost 4 percentage points compared to Q4 2019. Overall the European Union saw a drop of 1.1 points, with Germany and Malta bringing up the average slightly with growth of 0.1 and 0.8 percentage points, respectively.

